Crookston's First Half Push Not Enough in Loss to Fosston

The Crookston Pirates boys’ basketball team started out the first half hot but fizzled out in the second, as they lost to Fosston 49-70.

Isaac Thomforde scored the first points of the game, giving Crookston a 2-0 lead. Fosston took the lead as Carsen Boushee made all three of his free throws after being fouled beyond the arc by Haden Michaelson.

Michaelson made up for it though, as he regained the lead with a three-pointer. Jacob Hesby and Jack Garmen extended the lead to 11-3 with a three-pointer each.

After two more threes from Hesby, the Pirates went on a scoring draught, giving the Greyhounds an opportunity to tie it up with a pair of free throws. Ryan Abeld regained the lead for Crookston, but Fosston took advantage of Pirate fouls to tie the game once again.

The Greyhounds went on to score 14 more points in the half while holding the Pirates to just 9 more.

With more Pirate fouls, the Greyhounds extended their lead to 20 in the second half, 51-31.

Abeld started a small run by going 2-2 from the free throw line. Hunter Nicholas and Michaelson followed up with a bucket and three, respectively, to bring the game within 13.

With the clock ticking away, however, the Pirates resorted to fouling to gain possession of the ball. Thomforde fouled out, Michaelson totaled 4 fouls, and Tanner Giese and Garmen ended with 3. As they had done in the first half, Fosston capitalized from the charity stripe to secure the 70-49 victory.

Despite the loss, Crookston had the most offensive contributions this season. Hesby led all scoreres with 15 points. Nicholas picked up 9 points, while Abeld had 7. Both Garmen and Michaelson totaled 6 points, while Garmen led the team with 7 rebounds and 5 steals. Thomforde amassed 4 points, and Giese had 2.

The Pirates drop to 1-5 on the season. They are back in action on Tuesday, December 28 to take on the Roseau Rams.