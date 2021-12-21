Aleah Bienek Signs Letter of Intent with Trine Hockey

After verbally committing earlier in the fall, Aleah Bienek signed her letter of intent to play hockey at Trine University in Indiana on Friday, December 17.

Head coach Emily Meyer was there in support, as she has seen Bienek grow as a player for the last three years.

“Aleah has always been one of the players that wants to grow as a player and as a person,” Meyer said. “She always asks questions on ways to improve and better herself and those around her. The biggest growth that I have noticed with her is her mental part of the game. She has what it takes physically and will adjust to do whatever her coach needs her to do.”

All Bienek’s hard work helped her become a leader on the team not only as a player but as a person.

“Since her sophomore year, Aleah has been the captain of this team,” Meyer said. “She has led it well, leading by example and always being that positive role model that younger players look up to and go to when they need a ride to weights or practice. Aleah is always willing to help her teammates work on skills on or off the ice.”

It was no surprise to Meyer, then, when Bienek expressed interest in playing collegiately.

“Since the moment I started coaching, Aleah was telling me that she wanted to play college hockey and asked tons of questions about what she should do to get there,” Meyer said. “I told her wanting it was the first step. Then she went from there. Workouts, camps, skills on her own, this kid works and can achieve anything that she sets her mind to.”

Meyer said she is proud to coach Aleah and knows she will do well in the future.

“She has left her mark in everything she does,” Meyer said. “I can’t wait to see what more this kid can do because when she puts her mind to something, she will go far. So, chase those dreams Aleah, you have the Pirate Hockey community rooting for you and cheering you on!”