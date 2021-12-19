Women's Basketball One Point Away From Second Win

Times Report

The University of Minnesota Crookston women's basketball team dropped another two conference games this weekend.

On Saturday, the University of Mary defeated Crookston 74-73 in an NSIC thriller.

UMary jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a Megan Zander bucket. The Golden Eagles were able to clip the lead down to 9-6 after an old-fashioned 3-point play from Emma Carpenter with 6:17 remaining in the first quarter.

The Golden Eagles cut the deficit to 13-11 using a Kylie Post bucket. Crookston tilted the game in their favor with a Jes Mertens trey with 2:32 remaining in the stanza to put the score at 14-13. The Golden Eagles went into the quarter break with a 21-16 advantage on the Marauders.

The Golden Eagles moved their lead to 25-20 on a Kylea Praska basket with 7:21 remaining in the second stanza. Minnesota Crookston widened their gap to 29-22 with a Carpenter hoop with 4:31 remaining after an Abigail Leach steal leading to an assist on the bucket.

The Golden Eagles kept up the momentum as on the next possession as Carpenter drained a trey to extend the lead to 32-24. Minnesota Crookston’s advantage widened to 11 (37-26) after a pair of Abi Fraaza free throws.

UMary brought the deficit within 39-31 using a Megan Voit three-pointer with five seconds remaining in the second quarter. The Golden Eagles went into the break with a 39-31 advantage.

A Burke trey put Crookston’s advantage to 44-36 with 7:07 left in the third quarter. A pair of Burke free throws 34 seconds later extended the Golden Eagle lead to 46-36.

The Golden Eagles extended their run to 8-0 with a Carpenter three-pointer to put the score at 49-36. UMary finally snapped the run with a Lexi Schneider jumper to pull within 49-38.

Crookston pushed their lead out to 51-38 with an Alex Page hoop. The Marauders countered with a 13-2 run, as an Ellie Hasz old-fashioned 3-point play trimmed the deficit to 53-51, which would be the tally going into the quarter break.

A Macy Williams jumper to open the fourth quarter knotted the game up 53-53. UMary took the lead 55-53 with a pair of Addison Rozell free throws with 9:02 remaining in the game as they built their run out to 17-2.

The Golden Eagles snapped a nearly six minute scoreless streak with a Mary Burke jumper to tie the game back up 55-55.

With just over a minute remaining, Post drove to the hoop and was fouled. She missed the free throw but Crookston got the offensive rebound and Bren Fox nailed the jumper to give the Golden Eagles 73-69 lead with 43 ticks left on the clock.

A Ryleigh Wacha triple brought the game within 73-72. Carpenter was fouled with 23 seconds remaining, but she missed both at the stripe.

On the following possession, Schneider hit a basket with four seconds remaining to give the Marauders a 74-73 lead. Mertens had a chance at the buzzer, but it clanked out as UMary won the thriller.

The Golden Eagles were led by Carpenter with 16 points on 5-of-5 from the field. Burke added 14 points and five boards. Post finished with 13 points, nine rebounds, and four assists. Fraaza finished with 10 points. Fox came off the bench for eight points, while Page had seven points and six boards.

The previous night, Crookston fell to NSIC opponent Minot State 70-63.

The Beavers got out to a quick start with a 5-0 lead, but Post made a tough lefty runner to cut the lead to 5-2.

After a pair of Fox free throws, Leach would buried a three to send the Golden Eagles into the first quarter break with a 13-12 lead.

The Beavers finished the second quarter on a 13-7 run, but Page halted the run with a three from the nearside corner.

Minot State ended the first twenty minutes with a 36-26 lead.

Crookston came out firing on all cylinders in the second half. The Golden Eagles scored the first five points of the half, highlighted by a Carpenter three-pointer and a Fraaza jump shot.

The Golden Eagles took the lead on a pair of Fraaza free throws.

Praska scored five points in that third quarter, including a three-point make to give the Golden Eagles a 46-45 lead. Mertens also buried a three at the end of the quarter to tie things up at 49.

The Beavers eventually extendied their lead to 64-56, but the Golden Eagles scored five straight points to cut the lead to 64-61. The Beavers pulled away for the 70-63 victory, however.

The Golden Eagles were led in double-figures by Fraaza’s 11 and Post, who finished with 10. Fox ended the night with 8, while Mertens and Carpenter each finished with 7 in the game.

Minnesota Crookston will return to action in the New Year when they face Bemidji State University Sunday, January 2 at 4 p.m. in Bemidji, Minn.