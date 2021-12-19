Pirates Fall to Prowlers, Place 10 at Jackhammer Invite

The Crookston Pirate wrestling team had a busy weekend, as it had a dual against Thief River Falls on Thursday and a two-day meet at Pequot Lakes on Friday and Saturday.

In the Jackhammer Invitational at Pequot Lakes, the Pirates placed 10 out of 28 teams led by Ethan Boll with a first-place finish.

Boll won the 195-pound bracket, pinning all five of his opponents. He had a first-round bye before pinning Peter Duncombe from Big Lake in just 38 seconds. In the quarterfinals, Boll won in quicker fashion, taking down Drew Shay from Hibbing in 26 seconds. To advance to the championship match, Boll defeated Carson Gilbert in 29 seconds. Hayden VanderVoort proved to be tougher, but Boll prevailed for the win.

In the 106-pound weight class, Evin Trudeau started off strong, advancing to the quarterfinals before his first loss. He won his first match by a slim, 5-4 decision over Orran Hart from Bertha Verndal. He also defeated Jacob Fronning from Fergus Falls and Maverick Iverson from Thief River Falls. Parker Zutter sent Trudeau to the consolation bracket with a technical fall, 16-0. Trudeau then lost his next two matches to finish sixth.

Gavyn Hluncy, who wrestled at 120 pounds, went 1-2 in the tournament and did not place. He had a first-round bye before falling to Cash Sixberry from Big Lake. Hluncy got his lone victory by major decision over Caleb Swenson from Pequot Lakes-Pine River. He was eliminated, however, by Kyle Hacker from Aitkin.

Lucas Perala wrestled in just two matches in the 126-pound weight class, falling to James Erickson from Aitkin and Kaleb Stearns from Park Rapids Area.

In the 138-pound weight class, Casey Weiland got off to a rough start, as he fell to Albany’s Joseph Schmitt in 4:43. He then had a first-round consolation bracket bye before winning his next two matches. He pinned Madison Bosaaen from Crosby-Ironton in 22 seconds, and defeated Jacob Burress from Rock Ridge Virginia by a 12-7 decision. Weiland then forfeited to Dalton Wells from Staples-Motley.

Braxton Volker and Carter Coauette represented Crookston in the 145-pound weight class. Volker had a first-round bye and defeated Ethan Lane from Thief River Falls by an 8-5 decision. Mitchell Mallak prevailed in Broxton’s next matching. In the consolation bracket, Volker fell in 3:45 to Simon Snyder. Snyder defeated Braxton in the Rodd Olson Invitational by an 11-0 decision.

Coauette his first three matches to advance to quarterfinals where he lost to Mitchell Mallak from Howard Lake Waverly Winstae by a sudden victory. In his first consolation bracket match, Coauette defeated Ethan Lane from TRF by a 5-2 decision. In the Dual on Thursday, Coauette defeated Lane 19-9. In the third-place match, Coauette fell to Dillon Browen from Big Lake for a fourth-place finish.

Ethan Bowman finished sixth in the 152-pound weight class. He won his first two matches with pins against Jack Bautch from Hibbing and Cameron Halverson from Barnesville. Blaine Fischer, who finished second, sent Bowman to the consolation bracket with a technical fall, 17-2. Bowman lost both of his consolation matches. The first against Dane Niemi from New York Mills who defeated Bowman to win the Rodd Olson Invitational, and the second against Gavin Benz from RRV.

Spencer Ness went 3-2 at 160 pounds. Ness won his first match against Hayden Workman from Aitkin by way of fall in 5:35. He then lost to Lucas Kritzeck from PRA, sending him to the consolation bracket. Ness pinned Sam Sorum from Fergus Falls and won 3-2 against Garrett Nelson from Andover before falling to Tyler Dehmer from Big Lake.

Layten Fuentes had a first-round bye and then lost his next two matches to be knocked out early. He wrestled against Connor Tulenchik, the eventual champion, and Senowa Baek.

In the 182-pound bracket, Hunter Knutson started out strong, wrestling his way into the quarterfinals. He pinned both Riley Johnson and Gavin Flannigan but fell to Jack Grell. In the consolation bracket, Knutson won his first match against Delvin Roberts but lost to Bode Roberts by way of pin.

Hunter Kresl won his first match against John Becker from Proctor/Hermantown before being sent to the consolation bracket by Austin Staricha from Pequot Lakes-Pine River. Kresl advanced with a bye but fell to Jolson Sargent from TRF. Sargent defeated Kresl in the Dual on Thursday.

The Prowler wrestling team, who placed third in the Jackhammer Invitational, took it to the Pirates on Thursday, as they won 59-21.

Head coach Wes Hanson played a strategic game early on. Trudeau, who normally wrestles at 106 pounds, went up a weight class to face off against eighth grader Eli Magnell instead of freshman Maverick Iverson. Trudeau prevailed, tying the match a 6.

Hluncy gave the Pirates a 12-6 lead by pinning Landen Larson, who normally wrestles at 113. The Prowlers didn’t have a wrestler at 120 pounds and didn’t want to give away 6 easy points.

Perala moved up a weight class like Trudeau, but this time the move didn’t pay off, as Perala fell in 23 seconds. Weiland, last week’s Pirate of the Week, also fell to his opponent.

Coauette brought the match within 12 with a major decision, but Thief River Falls won the next four matches to take a 47-16 lead.

Boll pinned Carter Engebretson to give the Pirates 6 more points, but the deficit was too much. The Prowlers earned 12 more points with a pin of Kresl and forfeit at 285 pounds.

The Pirates take some time off before traveling to the Fargo Dome on Wednesday, December 29. The time is yet to be determined.