Pirates Defense Allows 58 Nugget Points in First Half en Route to 41-85 Loss

The Crookston Pirates boys’ basketball team got off to a slow start in its 41-85 loss to Hawley on Saturday, December 18.

Sam Senske, grandson of former head men’s basketball coach at UMC Gary Senske, was a thorn in the Pirates’ side as he scored 22 points.

The Nuggets got out to an 11-0 lead before Jack Garmen drained a three-pointer for the Pirates’ first points. Hawley scored another nine points before Crookston scored again thanks to Garmen.

Ryan Abeld and Isaac Thomforde were the only other Pirates to score in the first half.

After one of Garmen’s free throws, the Nuggets closed out the first half with an 11-point run.

Jacob Hesby and Garmen scored the first six points in the second half, as Hesby made a three-pointer and Garmen converted an old-fashioned 3-point play.

After a 13-point Hawley run, Thomforde scored 5 straight points. He was 2-2 from the charity stripe and made a three-pointer.

Michael Deng ended the game on a high note for the Pirates, as he scored his first varsity points.

Garmen led the Pirates with 19 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals. He also took his eleventh charge of the season. Thomforde trailed behind Garmen with 9 points and 3 rebounds. Tanner Giese and Abeld each added 3 rebounds, while Hesby scored 6 points.

The Pirates drop to 1-4 on the season. Their next game is on Tuesday, December 21 at 7:30 p.m. against Fosston.