Men's Basketball Suffers Two 5-Point Losses

The University of Minnesota Crookston men's basketball dropped two close conference games against Minot and Mary this weekend.

After a high-scoring loss on Friday, the Golden Eagles fell 60-65 to Mary on Saturday.

The Marauders scored on the first possession of the game on a Josh Sipes layup, but Leonard Dixon answered back with a three to give the Golden Eagles a 3-2 lead, which would also be their only lead of the first half.

Following the Dixon three, the Marauders answered with eight straight points to take a 10-3 lead, but it was halted by a difficult layup by Ethan Channel.

The home team stretched its lead to 17-7, but a 5-point run, catapulted by a Jerome Mabry three and a Zen Goodridge layup, cut the lead to 17-12.

UMary extended their lead to 13, but the Golden Eagles came back on a 12-2 run, highlighted by a Dylan Hushaw three and an old-fashioned three-point play from Zach Westphal.

The Marauders made a baseline shot at the end of the half to take a 31-26 lead into the locker room.

The Golden Eagles came out in the second half and turned defense into offense. Nathaniel Powell scored half of the Golden Eagles first twelve points to give the Golden Eagles a 36-34 lead, forcing a Jack Nelson timeout.

The game went back and forth, but the Golden Eagles took a 4-point lead on a pair of Channel and Dixon threes.

The Marauders then answered with a 9-0 run to take a 57-52 lead with exactly five minutes remaining in the game. Channel buried a three to make it 60-57 in favor of the Marauders, and Dixon collected a steal and threw down an emphatic jam to cut the lead to just one with two minutes remaining.

Kai Huntsberry of the Marauders came down and drained a tough shot with the shot clock winding down to put the Marauders up by four with under a minute remaining in the game. That shot proved to be enough, as the Marauders held off the Golden Eagles, 65-60.

Channel scored 10 second half points for a total of 14, which led the team. It was the second straight game in double-figures for Channel. Dixon finished with 13, while Westphal finished with ten points playing in his home state.

The previous night, the Golden Eagles fell 83-88 to Minot.

The Beavers went on an 8-3 run through the first three minutes, where the Golden Eagles scored their only bucket on a make from deep from Uzo Dibiamaka.

The timeout paid off for the Golden Eagles, as Hushaw, who started his first career game for the Golden Eagles, buried a make from the top of the key to cut the lead to 8-6.

The Beavers stretched their lead to 22-14, but then it became the Marcus Thompson show. Thompson scored a whopping 10 straight points to cut the lead to 26-24 in favor of the Beavers.

Dixon buried a three from the left wing to give the Golden Eagles their first lead since it was 3-2.

The two teams tied at 29, but Hushaw was fouled on a corner three and made all three from the line. The Golden Eagles had their largest lead of the half at five after a pair of Dixon free throws.

The Golden Eagles headed into the halftime break with a five point lead after Channel collected an offensive rebound and put it in at the buzzer.

Crookston came out and made their first three shots of the half and eventually extended their lead up to seven at 57-50.

The Beavers went on a 7-0 run to tie things up, but Channel halted it with three right in front of his bench to give the Golden Eagles back their lead. It was the third three of the game for the redshirt junior.

The game continued to be back-and-forth, but Jackson Gunville buried a three on a step back to give the Beavers a 70-67 lead midway through second half.

The Beavers led 80-79 with plenty of opportunities for the Golden Eagles to take the lead, but they couldn’t cash in, as the Beavers finished off the Golden Eagles 88-83.

Crookston had a season-high five players in double-figures, led by Dibiamaka’s 19 points. Channel and Thompson finished with 18 and 15, respectively, while Dixon had 11 and Hushaw finished with 10 in his first career start. Powell finished with eight points and seven rebounds.

The men's team opens 2022 with a game on January 2 against Bemidji.