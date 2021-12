The Crookston Just For Kix program hosted its winter show on Sunday, December 19 at Crookston High School.

The recital featured dancers ages 2 to 18 with nine different teams performing--Tinys, Lils, Pre Petities, Wee Petites, Wees, Minis, Middles, Juniors and Varsity--for a total of 28 performances.

Grace Espinosa directed, Raegan Sargent was head instructor and Kayla Brekken, Mady Knutson, Kalea Luckow and Leila Bautista assisted.