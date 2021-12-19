Hawley 12-15 from Free Throw Line in Win Over Crookston

The Crookston Pirates girls’ basketball team suffered its second loss of the season to the Hawley Nuggets on Saturday, December 18.

The Pirates were without sophomore Halle Winjum, who has consistently been a top scorer on the team. Abby Borowicz and Emma Osborn stepped up by scoring in double figures, but it wasn’t enough, as the Pirates fell 46-58.

After falling behind by five points, Borowicz scored Crookston’s first points 3:20 into the game. Osborn added on with a three-pointer.

After a timeout, Hayden Winjum went on a 5-point run to gain the lead. She converted an old-fashioned 3-point play and got an assist from Borowicz.

Hawley regained the lead, but Emma Gunderson drained a three-pointer to get it back for Crookston. After tying the game up at 12, the Nuggets went on an 8-point run while Osborn left the floor with a bloody lip.

Jenna Coauette, Ally Perreault, Winjum and Borowicz scored late in the second half for the Pirates, but they went into the locker room trailing 20-31.

Perreault started the second half just as she ended the first with two points.

The Pirates got into foul trouble, however, and the Nuggets took advantage. They were 12-15 from the line while the Pirates were 4-9.

Crookston attempted a come-back late in the second half as they outscored Hawley 20-12 in the final minutes, but the first-half deficit was too much.

Borowicz led all scorers with 12 points. She also snagged 5 rebounds and 4 steals. Osborn trailed behind her with 10 points and 4 steals. Perreault matched her season-high 8 points, while Gunderson had 6. Although Winjum didn’t score the most, she impacted the game in all aspects. She had 7 points, a team-leading 6 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 assists.

The girls’ team drops to 3-2 on the season. They are forced to have a short memory, as they return home for a game against Bagley on Monday at 7:30 p.m.