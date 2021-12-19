Doda Extends Scoring Streak in Two Losses

The Crookston Pirates boys’ hockey team suffered two lop-sided losses to Thief River Falls on Thursday, December 16 and Detroit Lakes on Saturday, December 18.

In both games, the Pirates managed to score just one goal, courtesy of Jack Doda. Crookston has 10 goals this season, half of them coming from Doda.

Against Detroit Lakes, the Pirates fell 9-1.

The Lakers got on the board first with a goal from Riley Engum, but Doda tied it up six seconds later with an assist from Kadin Edwards.

Spencer Bergman gave Detroit Lakes the lead back, and Jack Turner extended it to 3-1 to end the first period.

The Lakers scored three more goals in each of the remaining periods to secure a 9-1 victory.

Jaren Bailey played all 51 minutes in net, allowing 9 goals with 30 saves for a .769 save percentage.

Saturday was a near replication of Thursday, as the Pirates fell to the Thief River Falls Prowlers 1-10.

After giving up the first goal, Crookston tied it up thanks to Doda on the goal and Blake Melsa on the assist.

The Prowlers’ Brendan Bottem, who scored a hat trick, ended the first period with two more goals for a 3-1 lead.

Thief River Falls scored five goals in the second and two in the third for a 10-1 win.

Bailey saw 39 shots, allowing 10 goals with 29 saves.

The boys’ hockey team has a quick turnaround, as they travel to Grafton on Monday.