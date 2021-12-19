Dance Team Places 5th in A/AA Competition in Frazee

The Crookston Pirates dance team competed in Frazee on Friday, December 17 placing fifth.

Head coach Grace Espinosa continues to be impressed by her team.

"Our goal going in was top 6," Espinosa said. "When you take out the AA teams not in our section, we took 3rd which is right where we want to be moving closer to sections."

The dance team begins the new year with a competition at Wadena-Deer Creek on Thursday, January 6 at 7:30 p.m.