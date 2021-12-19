Crookston Hosts Annual Youth Wrestling Tournament

The Crookston Pirates youth wrestlers are making waves in their recent tournaments.

Christopher Goodrich finished third at Pelican Rapids on Saturday, December 18.

The week before, Crookston hosted its annual youth wrestling tournament where over 140 kids participated.

Eight kids placed first, qualifying for Jaycee State. They include Cass Hanson, Deeken Solheim, Jacob Kresl, Kamden Lessard, Graden Gudvangen, Briar Gudvangen, Eli Boll and Jose Contreras. Seven more wrestlers qualified for Jaycee State with their second place finishes. The list is comprised of Brady Samuelson, Mason Solheim, Levi Kresl, Joseph Goering, Cullen Anderson, Oliver Wallace and Ryken Dufault.

Finishing in third place were Keith Fuller, Layla Genereux, Jackson Haaland, Ashlyn Goering, Jaron Knutson, Jameson Dans, Riley Dufault and Goodrich. Katherine Fuller and Riker Chaput also made the podium by finishing fourth.