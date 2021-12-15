Pirates Unable to Find Back of Net in OT, Tie with Bemidji

The Crookston Pirates girls’ hockey team scored first but was unable to score again, as they tied 1-1 in overtime with Bemidji.

The two teams were even in nearly every statistic including penalties minutes. The Pirates outshot the Lumberjacks 40-20, though, but weren’t able to find the back of the net.

“We threw everything at them but the kitchen sink,” head coach Emily Meyer said. “Their goalie did a really good job. She was saving that we threw at her, and it was tough to score.”

The Lumberjacks came into the game with an 0-6 record compared to the Pirates’ 6-3, which got to the girls’ head Meyer said.

“We were very slow to start,” Meyer said. “I think we got a bit overconfident just by looking at their record and seeing that they were 0-6. We came out looking to see what they would bring and adjusted after that. By that time, it was just flat.”

Crookston scored its first and only goal in the first period thanks to Aleah Bieneck. She got assists from Addie Fee and Rylee Solheim.

“I had a lot of help from my defenseman Rylee,” Bieneck said. “We really set it up in our defense zone. We figured out to get the puck out quicker by using the middle, and that’s what we did. Addie gave me a nice pass to fly it up and get a shot on net and it went in.”

The rest of the first period was quiet.

Both No. 10s picked up penalties in the second period, but they led to no action. Bemidji scored its first goal 18 minutes into the period.

The two teams opened the third period with a skater each in the penalty box, but neither team was able to score. Bemidji’s Bella Webb picked up her third penalty of the game with 1.2 seconds left in regulation, but there was too little time left for the Pirates to score.

In overtime, the Pirates outshot the Lumberjacks 2-1, but Bemidji goalie Payton Weidemann stopped everything in her path.

The two teams ended in a tie with no shoot-out. Crookston moves to 6-3-1 on the season, while Bemidji improves to 0-6-1.

“The girls didn’t want to serve them [Bemidji] their first win of the season,” Meyer said. “I know that Bemidji is walking away thinking this is a win, though, because we are a tough team, and they brought their A game. In overtime we needed to get that puck over the goalie’s shoulder and it just didn’t happen.”

Bieneck had the lone goal for Crookston with assists from Fee and Solheim. Kailee Magsam earned the decision allowing one goal on 19 saves for a .950 save percentage.

The Pirates’ game against Detroit Lakes has been postponed to January 18, so their next game is on Tuesday, December 21 at East Grand Forks.