In Battle of Winless Teams, Crookston Comes out on Top

The Crookston Pirates boys’ basketball team picked up their first win 58-44 on the road against Bagley. Both teams had zero wins going into Tuesday’s game.

After going down by four points, the Pirates went on a 7-0 run. Ryan Abeld got Crookston on the board with back-to-back buckets thanks to steals on the defensive end. Haden Michaelson added on with a three-pointer.

The Flyers tied the game at 7, but Abeld scored again to give the Pirates a 9-7 lead. Back-to-back scores from Bagley gave them a 12-10 lead, the last one they had all game. Jack Garmen tied it at 12, Jacob Hesby regained the lead with a deep shot and Michaelson extended it to 17-12.

The Flyers worked their way back to within two with bonus free throws, but Tanner Giese closed out the first half with two free throws and an assist to Michaelson for the 30-25 lead.

Garmen, who scored 20 of his 23 points in the second half, came out of the locker room hot. He scored the Pirates’ first 10 points in the second half. His tenth point came on an and-one free throw.

Crookston got into some foul trouble in the second half, however, as Isaac Thomforde had four fouls and Hesby fouled out. Luckily for the Pirates, the Flyers couldn’t convert from the free throw line.

The Pirates gradually extended their lead toward a 58-44 win, as eighth-grader Reggie Winjum scored the first varsity points of his career.

With the win, Crookston is 1-3, while Bagley drops to 0-6.

Garmen led the Pirates in points and rebounds with 23 and 6, respectively. Abeld had 10 points with 5 rebounds and a team-leading 5 steals. Michaelson also scored 10 points, a season high. Hesby, Giese, Winjum and Evan Christensen combined for the other 15 points.

The boys’ team has the rest of the week to practice for its next game against Hawley on Saturday at 4 p.m.