Women's Basketball 0-2 in Home Series

The University of Minnesota Crookston women's basketball team suffered two conference losses to Northern State University and Minnesota State University Moorhead.

The Dragons outscored the Golden Eagles 28-14 in the third quarter to defeat Crookston 75-62 on Saturday, December 11.

The Dragons got out to an 18-13 lead after a free throw from Paige Thompson. The Golden Eagles were able to close within one (19-18) following an Abi Fraaza triple going into the quarter break.

Moorhead opened up the second quarter on an 11-1 lead, as they went ahead 30-19 following a trey from Shyanne Loiland. Crookston responded by going on a 17-3 run to end the stanza, propelled by five points from Mary Burke and four from Fraaza. The Golden Eagles went into the locker room with a 36-33 advantage.

The two teams traded buckets early in the third quarter, as the Golden Eagles held a 42-41 lead after a pair of free throws from Kylie Post. Moorhead responded with a 9-0 run, as the Dragons took a 50-42 lead on a Loiland three-point play. The Golden Eagles went three minutes without scoring during the stretch. Moorhead went into the quarter break with a 61-50 lead following a jumper.

The Golden Eagles got as close as eight, following an Emma Carpenter trey early in the fourth, but that was close as they would come. Moorhead came away with the 75-62 victory.

Fraaza had a season-high 18 points. Post added 17 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists. Carpenter had 11 points, while Jes Mertens grabbed 6 rebounds.

Crookston lost the night before to Northern State University 47-64.

Kailee Oliverson scored the first two of her game-high 23 on the night to give the Wolves an early lead.

Trailing 4-0, Mertens buried a left corner three to get the Golden Eagles within one at 4-3. Bren Fox made a fade away in the paint to knot the game up at five apiece.

From that point on, the Wolves held the Golden Eagles scoreless for the next six minutes, stretching their lead to 14-5. The Wolves led 14-6 after the first quarter.

Fraaza scored three the old-fashioned way to cut the Golden Eagle deficit to just five at 14-9. Mertens buried her second three of the game to get the Golden Eagles back within four at 18-14.

NSU finished the half on a 13-2 run to take a 31-16 lead into the break.

Burke and Carpenter made back-to-back three-pointers to give the Golden Eagles some life, cutting the lead to 33-22. Carpenter also made a layup on the fast break to get the Golden Eagles back within single digits at nine, 33-24.

From that point, NSU outscored the Golden Eagle 18-9, heading into the final quarter with a 16 point lead.

In the fourth quarter, the maroon and gold got within 15, but the Wolves finished off the Golden Eagles for the 17-point victory.

Fraaza led the Golden Eagles with 11 points, while Mertens and Carpenter each finished with seven.

The women's team travels to Minot State University to take on the Beavers on Friday, December 17.