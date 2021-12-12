No. 18 Men's Hockey Earns First Sweep

Times Report

Crookston Times

The University of Minnesota Crookston hockey team, recently ranked 18 in the ACHA Division II Central Region Poll, earned its first sweep against Williston State College.

The team completed their sweep with a 7-5 win on Sunday.

Williston State got on the board first as they scored 4:16 into the game. The Tetons added an unassisted goal just 54 seconds later.

Minnesota Crookston trimmed the deficit to 2-1 in the first when Tyler Zahradka put it in between the pipes off assists from Logan Syrup and Dylan Borseth.

The Tetons extended their advantage to 3-1 later in the first period with a goal from Eric Moran.

The Golden Eagles made a dent into the Williston State lead just under 16 minutes into the second stanza when Zahradka scored off assists from Tristan Morneault and Casey Kallock. Crookston built on their momentum, as they put in a tally with just 1:47 left on the clock in the second stanza as Borseth notched the goal off a Syrup assist. The team kept it rolling to take a 4-3 lead with just 25 ticks left on the clock in the second, as Syrup found the back of the net off assists from Nikolai Rajala and Borseth.

The Tetons knotted up the score 4-4 early in the third period. Crookston regained the lead, as Kallock lit the lamp with assists from Dylan Neubauer and Austin Ryba 2:40 into the third stanza.

The Tetons tied the game back up 5-5 with just over 10 minutes run off the clock in the third. The game remained even until former Teton Borseth broke the draw off assists from Morneault and Rajala. The Golden Eagles added a security goal with 58 seconds remaining as Rajala lit the lamp off assists from Syrup and Morneault.

Zahradka, who has a team-leading 18 goals, had two goals in the game. Borseth totaled 4 points with two goals and two assists, while Syrup had 4 points on one goal and three assists.

Jake Sumner got the decision, as he came in for Braden Schmitz in the first period. Sumner let up 2 goals with 37 saves.

On Saturday, the Golden Eagles got on the scoreboard first as Borseth scored with 15 seconds left in the first period off an assist from Rajala.

The Tetons knotted the game up 1-1 at the 4:59 mark in the second period, and took the 2-1 lead 10:35 into the third period.

The Golden Eagles responded with a goal just over a minute later when Zahradka launched one between the pipes off assists from Jackson Fuller and Morneault.

Crookston build on their momentum, as they scored with just under five minutes remaining when Rajala scored off assists from Borseth and Seth Baxter. The Golden Eagles quickly added a fourth goal just 29 seconds later when Rajala scored again off assists from Neubauer and Syrup.

Williston State looked to make a late comeback, as Alexander Bailey scored to trim the deficit to 4-3. However, the Tetons were unable to find the equalizer as the Golden Eagles won 4-3.

Rajala, who leads the Golden Eagles with 24 points this season, had two goals and an assist. Borseth totaled 2 points in the game with a goal an assist.

Schmitz got the win with 30 saves and just 3 goals.