Girls' Hockey Back to Winning Ways

The Crookston Pirates girls’ hockey team put two more in the win column, as they swept the weekend against International Falls and Rock Ridge.

The Pirates completed the sweep on Saturday with a 7-0 win over Rock Ridge. Head coach Emily Meyer had the opportunity to play some JV girls, and they got in on the action, too.

Reese Swanson led the Pirates with three points, all from assists. Morgan Nelson, Ava Martin, Parker Strand and Jenna Seaver also played a key role in the game, as they each had two points.

Nelson scored the first and only goal the Pirates needed in the second minute of the game with assists from Seaver and Swanson. Seaver added another even-strength goal 24 seconds later, while Maddie Harbott closed out the period with her first goal.

Kaylie Clauson and Parker Strand kept their foot on the gas in the second period, scoring one goal apiece.

Strand scored her second goal of the game in the fifth minute of the third period. Swanson and Martin were credited with the assists. Addie Fee secured the win with Crookston’s seventh and final goal.

Kailee Magsam got the start in goal, having to make just one save to earn the win.

In its first away game of the weekend, the Pirates broke their three-game losing streak with an 8-1 victory over Rock Ridge.

Brynley Coleman took advantage of the extra skater to get Crookston on the board first with a power-play goal. Aleah Bieneck and Ashlyn Bailey earned the assists. Rock Ridge tied it up late in the first period, and the two teams ended the first tied.

Brekken Tull and Coleman took penalties early in the second period, but the Pirates persevered. Fee scored a short-handed goal to make it 2-1.

Crookston went on to score six more unanswered goals; three more in the second, and three total in the third.

Bieneck led the Pirates with four points, all from assists, while Tull and Coleman each had two goals. JC Larson earned the decision, allowing one goal on 10 saves.

The girls’ hockey team plays again on Tuesday against conference opponent Bemidji. The Beavers sit at the bottom of conference with an 0-4 record.