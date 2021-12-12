Boys' Hockey Earns First Tie

The Crookston Pirates boys’ hockey team earned its first tie in its weekend series over Friday, December 10 and Saturday, December 11.

The boys suffered another lopsided loss to Two Rivers on Saturday, despite just a two-goal deficit after the first period.

The Warriors got two even-strength goals from Jack Knoll and Blake Eckman in the first.

The Pirates were clean through the first period, but Ty Larson picked up a tripping penalty early in the second period to give Two Rivers a man advantage. The Warriors took advantage of the extra skater and scored a power-play goal.

In a similar fashion, Jack Doda scored a power-play goal when Two Rivers’ Max Schuele went to the box for roughing. Zach Tahran and Nathan Kelly were credited with the assists.

The Warriors scored two more goals in the second from Nate Rohrer and William Perrault, but the period ended with more excitement.

Schuele cross-checked Jackson Demarais in front of the net, earning himself a major penalty. After the penalty was called, Schuele hit Demarais again. Jaren Bailey came out of net to protect his teammate and shoved Schuele to the ground. After a long discussion between the refs, they gave Schuele an additional game misconduct and Bailey a 2 and 10.

Two Rivers added to their lead in the third by scoring four more goals, securing a 9-1 win.

Bailey earned the decision for the Pirates. He allowed 9 goals with 36 saves for a .800 save percentage.

The previous day, Crookston earned its first tie in overtime against Kittson Central.

Kadin Edwards, Tahran, Doda and Larson led the Pirates with two points each.

The Bearcats got on the board first with two even-strength goals. Doda scored his first goal of the game in response. Alexander Longoria was credited with the assist. Kittson Central scored one more goal in the first to take a 3-1 lead.

The Pirates used a four-goal second period to take the lead going into the third.

Tahran, Edwards and Larson scored their first goals of the game, while Doda chipped in his second. The only goal the Bearcats scored in the second came with four minutes left in the period.

Kittson continued its scoring streak in the third period with two more goals to take a 6-5 lead. Ashton Shockman scored 20 seconds after Kittson’s second goal to knot it at 6.

After regulation and one overtime period, the two teams remained tied.

Bailey got the tie, allowing 6 goals with 41 saves.

The Pirates play again on Thursday against conference opponent Thief River Falls. Both the Pirates and the Prowlers are 0-1 in conference play.