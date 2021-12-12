Boll Earns 125 Career Win at Rodd Olson Invitational

The Crookston Pirates wrestling team hosted the 10th annual Rodd Olson Invitation, placing second as a team with 162 points and two individual champions.

As a longtime coach, Rodd Olson played a huge role in the history and success of Pirate wrestling. Current head coach Wes Hanson sees this event as a great tribute and also a great opportunity.

“It’s a fun event for us to host,” Hanson said. “It’s a great opportunity for our guys to go wrestle hard, the Pirate way.”

In the invite’s history, Crookston has won seven times with 85 individual champions. This year, Ethan Boll and Casey Weiland join them.

Ethan Boll won the 195-pound weight class with a bye and two pins. In his match against Walker-Hack-Akeley-Nevis' Riley Johnson, he earned his 125th career win.

“It feels great,” Boll said. “Everybody strives to get 100 wins, 200 wins. I think our school record is 204, and that’s a major goal for me to try and achieve.”

Cody Weiland, a six-time Rodd Olson champion, currently holds the school record with 203 wins. As a junior, Boll is off to an remarkable start toward his goal.

“He’s just a junior and 125 wins is impressive,” Hanson said. “The lowest weight he wrestled at was 138 pounds. When you consider that, it’s a pretty impressive feat.”

Casey Weiland won the 138-pound weight class with a first-round bye, 9-5 second-round decision, and championship pin.

The invite had 12 other brackets or round robins.

Evin Trudeau placed second in the 106-pound bracket. He had a first-round bye and won 4-0 against Mahnomen-Waubun's Trevor Neisen. In the championship, Trudeau was pinned by Park Rapids Area’s Robby Sherk.

No Pirates competed in the 113-pound round robin. Dominick Neisen from Mahnomen-Waubun took first with a bye and two wins.

In the 120-pound bracket, Gavyn Hluncy also took second for the Pirates. He had a first-round bye and a 12-1 major decision in the semi-final round. He fell in 1:21 to Sawyer Owens from Hillsboro.

Lucas Perala finished fourth in the 126-pound round robin. The class was won by Dawson Mcgee from Walker-Hack-Akeley-Nevis.

Aaron Lake from United North Central won the 132-pound round robin with three individual wins. No Pirates competed in this class.

Both Braxton Volker and Carter Coauette competed in the 145-pound bracket. They took fifth and fourth, respectively. They ended up wrestling each other in the consolation bracket, where Coauette won 4-2 to advance to the third-place match. To earn fifth, Volker pinned Andrew Johanning from Park Rapids Area.

Ethan Bowman finished second in the 152-pound bracket with a first-round bye and semi-final pin. He lost by one point to Dane Niemi from New York Mills.

Layten Fuentes got the last place on the podium in the 170-pound bracket. He won his first match by pin, but fell to eventual winner Eion Ness from United North Central in the second round. He lost his first consolation match, but won with a pin against Sophia Rojas from Mahnomen-Waubun, who he wrestled against in his first round.

Hunter Knutson took second in the 182-round robin to Bode Roberts from New York Mills. Aside from his match against Roberts, Knutson won his other two.

In the 220-pound bracket, Hunter Kresl took fourth. He won his first match, but got pinned in the second round by eventual winner Torrey Carlson from United North Central. He advanced in the consolation bracket with a bye, and ended up losing to Tristin Hill from Pelican Rapids Area for fourth.

There were no Crookston wrestlers in 285-pound bracket. Marcas Peterson from United North Central took a first-round bye and two wins for the first-place finish.

The Pirates head to Thief River Falls on Thursday for a dual meet at 7 p.m.