Pirate Defense Unable to Stop Warroad

The Crookston Pirates boys’ basketball team let up 84 points en route to a loss against Warroad on Crookston Basketball History Night.

Going into the game, head coach Greg Garmen didn’t want Warroad’s top players to beat them, so he doubled down on the best and forced others to score.

“We tried to slow him [Dylan Fox] down a little bit,” G. Garmen said. “He had 25 points tonight, and he’s been doing that all season. I thought Isaac [Thomforde] did a good job when he was on him, but he’s just too big. We were getting help from a couple other guys, and daring no. 1, 20 and 21 to shoot. 21 finally starting hitting, so that hurt. We'd rather take our chances on him, though, than 3, 4 and 12, their big guns.”

After falling behind by 10, Ryan Abeld got the Pirates on the board by turning a steal on the defensive end into two points on the offensive end. Jacob Hesby followed with a three and jumper to cut the lead to 5.

After an Abeld free throw, the Warriors went on a 9-point run, as Hesby picked up two quick fouls. Haden Michaelson stopped the bleeding momentarily with a three-pointer, but Warroad went on to score another 17 unanswered points.

Isaac Thomforde scored the last points of the half for the Pirates with a free throw and three-pointer. At halftime, Crookston trailed 15-54.

Hesby started out hot in the second half, scoring the Pirates first nine points, all from beyond the arc. In his first two games, Hesby averaged just eight points and credited his 14-point performance from a pre-game pep talk.

“I was just feeling it tonight,” Hesby said. “I can’t explain it any better. A friend talked to be about confidence going into the game, so I went into the game confident and sank a couple shots.”

Crookston was unable to score again until the final minutes of the game when G. Garmen put his subs in. Gavin Winger got two points on a fast-break layup, and Omar Petithomme scored a three after missing his first attempt.

“Omar is a favorite, of course,” G. Garmen said. “He had a look at that one, and we told him, ‘You have to shoot.’ When you’re down big and get in, just shoot it because you’ve got nothing to lose. Then Gavin got the run up, so that was good to see for him.”

In addition to Hesby’s 14 points, Thomforde added 4 more. Abeld, Michaelson and Petithomme all had 3 points, while Winger had 2. The Pirates shot just 20 percent from the free throw line.

The boys’ team takes to the road on Tuesday to play Bagley at 7:30 p.m.