Girls' Basketball Wins by 20+ Point Margin for Third Straight Game

The Crookston Pirates girls’ basketball team opened up Crookston Basketball History Night with a 63-26 win over the Warroad Warriors.

The girls were able to overcome an offensive performance that wasn’t their best by relying on their defense, according to head coach Darin Zimmerman.

“I think we just play good team basketball,” Zimmerman said. “Defensively, I thought we really executed. It was maybe one of our better games defensively in terms of communication and defensive rotations. We probably didn’t shoot the ball as well tonight as in other games, but we grinded it out and found ways to score.”

Emma Osborn got the Pirates going early, as she scored 15 of Crookston’s first 17 points. Nine of those points came from three-pointers.

“I think it’s just more confidence,” Osborn said. “I’ve had a lot of good games recently, so just going into games it’s boosted my confidence a little bit.”

After the Warriors scored their first two points, the Pirates responded with a 14-point run. Highlights included Hayden Winjum going 2-2 from the free-throw line and Jenna Coauette knocking down a three-pointer.

Warroad scored another quick four points, but Crookston scored the last 10 points of the half to go into the locker room with a 36-6 lead. Halle Winjum made a three-pointer and turned a steal into another two points.

After battling back and forth to start the second, the Pirates committed a couple fouls and the Warriors were able to convert them into points from the charity stripe. Crookston had their own time on the line, as two Warroad players fouled out.

Unlike the first half where the Pirates had a couple turnovers, the Warriors’ aggressiveness worked against them.

“Warroad played a good game,” Zimmerman said. “They played aggressively, but our kids played intelligently. Sometimes, when teams are aggressive like that and you’re not fundamentally sound, those fouls would turn into steals because you’re out of the control. Any time we can score from the charity stripe, we’ll take that.”

In the last portion of the half, Emma Gunderson was 3-3 from the line, Libby Salentine was 2-2 and Hannah Loraas was 3-6. Over the course of the entire game, the Pirates were 15-21 from the charity stripe.

Loraas closed out the game with two free throws and a jumper to secure the 63-26 victory.

Osborn led the Pirate offense with 20 points. The next highest scorer was Abby Borowicz with 7 points, while Ally Perreault, Coauette and Gunderson had 6 points each.

The girls’ basketball team has one more home game on Tuesday against East Grand Forks before a stretch of away games