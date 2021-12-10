Tristyn Bair Leads Golden Eagles at River Falls

The University of Minnesota Crookston western equestrian team rode to both Reserve High Point and High Point team in its competition at UW-River Falls.

The team finished the two-day event earning High Point honors, as Tristyn Bair was named the High Point Rider.

Bair placed first in Level II Ranch Riding and second in Level II Horsemanship to pace the Golden Eagles. Beatrice Streifel also competed in these events, finishing second and third, respectively.

In the Open class of Horsemanship, Crookston got the top two finishes from Ashton Wold and Olivia Becker.

Rebecca Clark finished third in Level I Horsemanship, while Jenna Pedrow and Taylor Optiz finished first and third, respectively, in Rookie A Horsemanship. Eliza Freund rounded out the Horsemanship events with a second-place finish in Rookie B.

April Klecker took first in Open Reining.

The previous day, Crookston earned Reserve High Point team honors.

Klecker and Belle Sand got things started for the Golden Eagles by finishing second and third, respectively, in Open Horsemanship.

Zoey Haas, Fahren Kolpack and Clark all placed second in their respective sections of Level II Horsemanship.

As she did on Sunday, Pedrow placed first in Rookie A Horsemanship. Hannah Fitzsimmons rounded out the Horsemanship events with a third-place finish in the Beginner class.

Bair was the only Golden Eagle to have a high place finish in Ranch Riding, as she finished first.

The team takes the entire month of January off before competing at South Dakota State University on February 18.