Post Scores Career High 27 Points in 80-86 Loss

The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s basketball team suffered an 80-86 loss to Bemidji State despite Kylie Post’s career high 27 points.

Post was 12-17 from the field, 2-3 from beyond the arc and 1-3 from the charity stripe.

The Beavers got out to a quick start, scoring nine of the first 12 points of the game. Rachel Heittola scored seven of those nine points.

Halfway through the first quarter, the Golden Eagles went on a 10-point run to take a 4-point lead. Jes Mertens, Abi Fraaza, Abigail Leach and Post all contributed to the run. Bemidji scored the last four points of the quarter, though, to tie the game at 19.

Bren Fox and Post grabbed the lead and extended it to six to start the second. With three shots from beyond the arc and a layup, the Beavers took the lead back. For the next five minutes, the two teams exchanged points back and forth.

Kylea Praska scored the last points of the half, but Bemidji held onto a 1-point lead going into the locker room.

The Beavers extended their lead to five to start the second half. Crookston hung tight, working its way to a tie with 4:14 left in the third quarter. In just under a minute, Post scored seven points from three layups and a free throw.

Although Bemidji initially regained its lead, back-to-back threes from Alex Page and Emma Carpenter gave the Golden Eagles the edge. Fraaza and Mertens added on, as Crookston went into the fourth quarter leading 55-51.

The fourth quarter saw six lead changes and three ties. Mertens extended Crookston’s lead to six points twice, the largest lead the Golden Eagles had all game.

Bemidji worked it back to a tie and took a 2-point lead thanks to Maddie Schires and Trinity Yoder. On the other end of the floor, Mary Burke converted a 3-point play. She tied the game with a layup and made her subsequent free throw after being fouled.

The two teams were knotted up again with 3:50 and 2:37 left in the game. The Beavers took the lead after the second tie and didn’t look back. They scored 12 of the last 18 points to secure an 86-80 win.

Aside from Post’s performance, the Golden Eagles got offensive contributions from Mertens, Burke and Fox. They scored 13, 9 and 8 points, respectively. Both Carpenter and Fraaza had 7 points. Carpenter also added to Crookston’s offensive efforts with 5 assists. Fox grabbed 8 boards, while Mertens and Page added 6 rebounds.

The women’s team is back in action with a home conference series against Northern State and MSUM on Friday, December 10 and Saturday, December 11.