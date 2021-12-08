Girls' Hockey Falls to Warroad 1-9

The Crookston Pirates girls’ hockey team dropped their third consecutive game to the Warroad Warriors 1-9.

Despite the loss, head coach Emily Meyer had a lot of positive things to say about the game.

“A lot of the goals were ones my goalies with they could have had back,” Meyer said. “The girls fought hard to the very end. Warroad was just able to capitalize on our mistakes.”

Warroad scored their first goal on a power play, as Kate Johnson’s shot tipped off Lila Lanctot’s stick and passed JC Larson. The Pirates held the Warriors to just one goal in the first period.

Crookston started the second period with a 5-on-4 advantage, but was unable to score on the powerplay. Talya Hendrickson, who had four goals and two assists in the game, scored in the fourth minute to put Warroad up 2-0.

Only a minute and a half later, Reese Swanson scored an unassisted goal on the power play to cut the deficit to just one goal. Warroad responded with four more goals in the period, however, three of them coming from Hendrickson.

The Warriors continued their scoring streak in the third period, as they added three more goals to their total for the 9-1 victory.

Both Larson and Kailee Magsam saw time in goal. Larson had 9 saves in the first and 3 in the second for a total of 12, while Magsam came in the second period and had 5 saves with 13 in the third period.

Crookston falls to fourth in conference with a 1-1 record, while Warroad sits at the top tied with Roseau at 3-0.

The girls’ hockey team plays again Friday at 7 p.m. against Eveleth-Gilbert.