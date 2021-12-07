Wrestling Defeats Grand Forks Central, Red River

The Crookston Pirates wrestling team picked up wins against Grand Forks Red River and Grand Forks Central to improve its record to 5-2 on the season.

In their latest match, the Pirates defeated Grand Forks Red River 52-21.

The first three matches were decided by forfeit. GFRR won the 113 weight class, while Crookston’s Gavyn Hluncy won at 120 lbs. Neither team had a wrestler for the 126 weight class.

In the first official match up, the Roughriders scored six points with a pin. Crookston won the next seven match ups, however, to take a 46-12 lead.

Casey Weiland, Braxton Volker, Ethan Bowman, and Layten Fuentes contributed six points each by pinning their opponents. Carter Coauette and Ethan Boll also picked up six points with a forfeit, while Spencer Ness won 11-2 to earn four points.

The Roughriders won the next two match ups, but Evin Trudeau sealed the win by pinning Cormac Doty at 2:38.

Crookston opened the meet with a 40-36 win over Grand Forks Central.

Gavyn Hluncy started it off with a win by forfeit. The Knights scored the next 15 points, as Lucas Perala lost to Jameson Gherdovich, Anton Perales won by forfeit, and Hayden Mack edged out Weiland 2-0.

Coauette, Volker and Bowman got the Pirates back on track with their three wins. Coauette and Bowman won by pin, and Volker defeated Logan Shepperd 15-4 for four points.

Boll pinned Alex Lassonde in just 30 seconds, and Trudeau won by forfeit.

The Pirates hardly get a break, as they are back in action again on Friday against Park Rapids.