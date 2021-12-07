Wrestling Defeats Grand Forks Central, Red River

Natalie Dillon
Crookston Times

The Crookston Pirates wrestling team picked up wins against Grand Forks Red River and Grand Forks Central to improve its record to 5-2 on the season. 

In their latest match, the Pirates defeated Grand Forks Red River 52-21.  

The first three matches were decided by forfeit. GFRR won the 113 weight class, while Crookston’s Gavyn Hluncy won at 120 lbs. Neither team had a wrestler for the 126 weight class. 

In the first official match up, the Roughriders scored six points with a pin. Crookston won the next seven match ups, however, to take a 46-12 lead. 

Casey Weiland, Braxton Volker, Ethan Bowman, and Layten Fuentes contributed six points each by pinning their opponents. Carter Coauette and Ethan Boll also picked up six points with a forfeit, while Spencer Ness won 11-2 to earn four points.  

The Roughriders won the next two match ups, but Evin Trudeau sealed the win by pinning Cormac Doty at 2:38. 

Crookston opened the meet with a 40-36 win over Grand Forks Central.  

Gavyn Hluncy started it off with a win by forfeit. The Knights scored the next 15 points, as Lucas Perala lost to Jameson Gherdovich, Anton Perales won by forfeit, and Hayden Mack edged out Weiland 2-0. 

Coauette, Volker and Bowman got the Pirates back on track with their three wins. Coauette and Bowman won by pin, and Volker defeated Logan Shepperd 15-4 for four points. 

Boll pinned Alex Lassonde in just 30 seconds, and Trudeau won by forfeit.  

The Pirates hardly get a break, as they are back in action again on Friday against Park Rapids.  

Crookston Pirates