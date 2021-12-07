Girls' Basketball Demolishes Red Lake Falls 71-24

The Crookston Pirates girls’ basketball team dominated yet again, as they defeated Red Lake Falls 71-24.

The Pirates started the game on a 32-0 run thanks to its aggressive defense. Abby Borowicz applied full-court pressure to the Eagles, causing a turnover and two points for herself.

“To begin with, it brought our confidence up a lot, and it motivated all of us,” Borowicz said. “It was pretty important to get right to it.”

In Red Lake Falls’ next possession, the Crookston defense kept the Eagles in the backcourt for 10 seconds, resulting in a turnover. After back-to-back buckets from Emma Osborn, Halle Winjum got a steal on the defensive end and turned it into two points. She was fouled on the play and made her free throw to put the Pirates up 17-0.

The Eagles scored their first point with 8:44 left in the first half on a free throw from Brooklyn Cardinal. They scored the last four points of the half, but Crookston still took an impressive 45-11 lead into the locker room.

The Pirates opened up the second half on another run. Hayden Winjum, Ally Perreault and Borowicz combined for eight points, while Halle Winjum added another six points with two 3-point shots.

As was the case against Thief River Falls, head coach Darin Zimmerman had the opportunity to play his entire team with such a huge lead. As a result, he gets a chance to see what his team is made of.

“I like my team,” Zimmerman said. “We have a lot of unselfish kids that are willing to do what it takes to put up a good effort like this. That really starts well before we get on the game floor, when we get in practice.”

In the second half, Libby Salentine and Ellie Nesseth scored two points each from free throws, Bailey Cameron scored from the wing and Amelia Overgaard finished the game with a three.

All but two Pirates scored in the game. Halle Winjum led them all with 16 points. Trailing closely behind her, Osborn scored 15. Borowicz added 10 more, while Hayden Winjum had 9.

The girls’ basketball team plays again on Friday at 6 p.m. against Warroad.