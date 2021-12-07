Garmen's 25-Point Performance Not Enough in Pirate Loss

The Crookston Pirates boys’ basketball team suffered a 52-81 loss to Pelican Rapids in its home opener despite an impressive performance from senior Jack Garmen.

J. Garmen drew at least six fouls, two of them being charges, and he put up 25 points with 12 of them being from beyond the arc.

“I just like playing at home,” J. Garmen said. “I felt better today than I did up in Warren. It’s a better atmosphere overall. There’s more noise in the gym, and it’s just good to be at home.”

Head coach Greg Garmen knows J. Garmen will be key to the team’s success, but he wishes more players would have contributed offensively.

“He [Jack] loves to take the charge,” G. Garmen said. “He took three at Warren and a couple tonight. He shot the ball well overall, but we have to find some other kids to score. Jacob Hesby has been one that has scored a lot in the past. He’s not quite shooting where he usually is yet. We have to get him figured out and get him going. That will give us a one-two punch.”

Jacob Hesby, who had just 9 points, was unable to contribute much to the offense, as he got into foul trouble early.

After a bucket from Garmen to make it a 4-7 game, Hesby picked up his second foul.

In normal years, Hesby would have been sat, but G. Garmen has a different philosophy this year.

“We rolled with him [Hesby], and he actually played pretty clean,” G. Garmen said. “He didn’t get another one in the first half. In different years, we’ll sit kids, but we don’t have a lot of depth right now. They’ll have to play clean, show the refs their hands and move their feet so we don’t have quick third fouls.”

The Vikings extended their lead early in the first half with a 9-point run, but back-to-back threes from Isaac Thomforde and Tanner Giese stalled Pelican Rapids’ momentum.

J. Garmen closed out the first half by scoring seven points and taking a charge, as the Pirates trailed the Vikings 28-44 at half.

Pelican Rapids scored the first four points in the second half, but Crookston responded with back-to-back threes from Hesby and J. Garmen to make it 34-48.

The Vikings put the game away late in the second half with a 19-point run. In that span, the Pirates committed seven fouls, two apiece from Hunter Nicholas, Ryan Abeld, and Thomforde.

Despite Pelican Rapids’ late-game run, Crookston scored eight of the final 10 points. Nicholas got it started with two points in the paint and a steal on the defensive end. He dribbled down the court and gave J. Garmen the alley-oop for two more.

Giese then converted both of his free throws, and Hesby put up a mid-range jumper before committing his fifth and final foul. Aside from Hesby, Abeld and Thomforde were also in foul trouble, as they had four fouls apiece.

In addition to J. Garmen’s performance, Abeld, Hesby, Giese, Thomforde and Nicholas contributed to the offense. Hesby had 9 points, while Giese had 7. Abeld made both of his free throws and one three for 5 points, and Thomforde and Nicholas each had 3.

The Pirates are home again on Friday, as they face off against Warroad after the girls’ varsity game.