Boys' Hockey Struggles Against East Grand Forks

The Crookston Pirates boys’ hockey team suffered another lopsided loss to East Grand Forks on Tuesday, December 7.

The Green Wave scored 14 goals and limited the Pirates to just one shot on goal in the entire game.

EGF scored early in the first period with a goal from Landon Woidtke. Their next two goals came within 14 seconds of each other in the fifth minute. After a hooking penalty from Jackson Demarais, the Green Wave scored a power play goal to go up 4-0. Before the first period ended, EGF added two more goal to their total.

In the second period, the Green Wave four even-strength goals and one short-handed goal while Seth Aaker was in the penalty box for holding.

East Grand Forks scored their 12th and 13th goals in the first two minutes of the third period, and added on one more in the eighth minute.

Jaren Bailey played all 51 minutes in goal, allowing 14 goals with 45 saves.

The Pirates looks for their first win of the season when they play again on Friday at 7 p.m. against Kittson County. This is the rescheduled game from November 29.