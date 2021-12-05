Women's Basketball Suffers Two Conference Losses

The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s basketball team dropped two conference games against St. Cloud State University and the University of Minnesota Duluth.

In its most recent contest with Minnesota Duluth, the women’s basketball team scored evenly throughout all four quarters but it was unable to hold the Bulldogs defensively in the second and third periods.

In the first quarter, the two teams exchanged the lead three times and were tied once.

Mary Burke scored the first points of the game from beyond the arc. Kylie Post added to the lead, and Bren Fox regained the lead after Duluth tied it up.

After Crookston lost the lead in the fourth minute, Abi Fraaza scored five unanswered points to momentarily get it back. Duluth scored the last three points of the game, however, to have a 2-point lead going into the second quarter.

The Golden Eagles tied the game three times in the second quarter with points from Alex Page, Fraaza, and Fox before the Bulldogs went on a 10-point run. Page stalled Duluth momentarily, but the Bulldogs ended the half on a 9-point run for a 16-point lead.

The two teams exchanged points back and forth to start the second half. Duluth pulled away in the third minute, however, with an 11-point run. By the end of the third quarter, the Bulldogs had a 30-point lead.

Ani Tschida scored the first points in the fourth quarter for the Duluth, giving them their largest lead of the game at 34 points.

Lily Orazem and Burke worked away at the Bulldogs’ lead, cutting it to 27 points, but that’s as close as the Golden Eagles got the rest of the way.

Crookston went scoreless for the last three and a half minutes, while Duluth scored five more points for a 78-46 victory.

Fraaza led the team offensively and on the boards with 15 points and 8 rebounds. In the points category, Burke followed Fraaza with 10, while Post added 7. Jes Mertens contributed to Crookston’s effort with 5 rebounds.

The Golden Eagles stuck around with St. Cloud in the first half on Thursday, but a seven-point third quarter and a shooting percentage of just 22 in the second half led to a 41-60 loss.

The first quarter was a back-and-forth affair, as there were two ties and two lead changes. The Huskies got on the board first, but Emma Carpenter tied it up with two free throws. Burke gave the Golden Eagles the lead with a three-pointer, but Erin Navratil responded with one of her own to tie it back up.

St. Cloud took the lead with another three-pointer and extended it to five with a jumper from Caitlyn Peterson. Kylea Praska cut the Huskies lead to just two with a shot from beyond the arc to close out the first quarter.

The Huskies scored the first five points of the second quarter to go up by seven, but Mertens, Fox and Carpenter worked it back to a tie. Mertens then gave the Golden Eagles the lead with two points in the paint.

The two teams tied it up once more before St. Cloud scored the last four points of the half to go up by one.

In the first three minutes of the second half, Crookston built a 3-point lead with the help of Post, Fox and Carpenter. The Golden Eagles went scoreless for the next six and a half minutes, however, as the Huskies went on a 15-point run. Mertens broke the streak with a free throw in the final minute.

Mertens got it started in the fourth by making both of her free throws, as Carpenter added two of her own. A bucket from Fraaza brought the Golden Eagles within 10, but that’s the closest they got the rest of the game. The Huskies went on to score the last nine points of the game for a 60-41 win.

Carpenter and Mertens led Crookston offensively with 9 and 7 points, respectively. Fraaza trailed behind them with 6. Fox grabbed the most rebounds with 7, while Mertens, Post and Fraaza added 5 apiece. Both Orazem and Carpenter were perfect from the free throw line. Orazem has missed just one free throw all season, as she is shooting 90 percent.

The women’s basketball team has a busy week, as they have three games at home against conference opponents starting with Bemidji on Tuesday at 6 p.m.