Red Lake Falls Stuns Crookston 11-1

The Crookston Pirates boys’ hockey team started out hot in the first period but fell 1-11 to Red Lake Falls on Friday, December 3.

The two teams went into the locker room after the first period tied, and head coach Joshua Hardy felt confident in his team.

“I felt like we played and competed hard in the first period,” Hardy said. “We ended the period 1-1 and went in to the locker room feeling like we were in a game. Unfortunately, we got behind the 8 ball in the second and things snowballed on us.”

Nathan Kelly got the Pirates going early with a goal in the first 13 seconds of the period. It took Red Lake Falls half a period to respond, but they knotted it up at one with a goal from Gavin Girdler.

Alexander Longoria took a penalty for roughing, giving the Eagles another scoring opportunity that they almost cashed in. One of their shots ricocheted off the pipes but did not cross the goal line. Thor Harbott took a tripping penalty in the last minutes of the first period, which would come back to haunt the Pirates.

In the first 11 seconds of the second period, Red Lake Falls scored a power-play goal to take a 2-1 lead. The Eagles scored their next three goals with traffic in front of the net, distracting Pirates’ goalie Jaren Bailey.

Red Lakes falls then committed three minor penalties back to back to back, giving the Pirates a 5-on-3 advantage, with one Eagle skater stuck in the box until the next whistle. Crookston was unable to capitalize on the scoring opportunity. In fact, RLF had two short-handed shots on goal in that time.

The Eagles finished the second period with four more unanswered goals, one of them coming on a power play.

The Pirates once again had a one-man advantage early in the third period when RLF skater Brock Seeger went to the box for interference, but they couldn’t cash in.

The Eagles added two more goals to their total for an 11-1 win.

Kelly had the lone goal for Crookston on an assist from Jack Doda. Bailey played all 51 minutes in goal for the Pirates allowing 11 goals with 28 saves.

Despite the loss, Hardy remained positive about his squad.

“It was tough loss but a great learning experience for us,” Hardy said. “Lots of guys got their feet wet in either their first varsity experience or their first time playing a big role on varsity. We're going to learn from this one and be ready to roll on Tuesday for another big game.”

The boys’ hockey team plays again Tuesday at East Grand Forks at 7:30 p.m.