Pirate Wrestling Goes 3-2 at Hillsboro Meet

The Crookston Pirates wrestling team traveled to Hillsboro for its first meet of the season, and they came away with a 3-2 record.

Head coach Wes Hanson knew it was early in the season and that he’d see some mistakes but was proud of this team, nonetheless.

“I think they did well,” Hanson said. “I saw lot of things that we had been working on in practice, but there were times where we reverted back to some tendencies that maybe weren’t so good. It’s early, you could tell that, but I'm happy with the guys and how they competed.”

Five Pirates were undefeated on the weekend. They included Ethan Boll (195), Ethan Bowman (152) Carter Coauette (145), Gavyn Hlucny (120) and Evin Trudeau (106). Trudeau also won the pinners award by winning all of his matches by way of a pin.

In the first match of the day, Crookston defeated Grafton 48-18.

The Pirates earned six points apiece from Trudeau, Hlucny and Casey Weiland as they all pinned their opponents. Crookston earned another 18 points with forfeits in the 160, 182, and 195 weight classes. Coauette won his match by a 4-2 decision, and Spencer Ness won 7-1.

The Pirates had two matches off before competing against Central Cassville and LaMoure back to back. In both matches, Crookston suffered a close loss.

Central Cassville defeated Crookston 42-39.

Trudeau and Coauette once again led the Pirates with wins by way of a pin. Layten Fuentes, Hunter Knutson, Boll and Bowman also added six points to the total with pins. Hlucny won by a 6-4 decision, but he did not score enough points to give the Pirates a win.

In a near repeat of their last match, Crookston fell to LaMoure 36-42.

The Pirates scored all their points either by pin or forfeit. Coauette, Bowman, Boll, Trudeau and Hlucny picked up wins with falls, while Braxton Volker won by forfeit.

In Crookston’s two losses, pins and forfeits played a key role in the final decision. Hanson hopes that, later in the season, this won’t be the case.

“It is crazy, but there are a lot of 6s on the board,” Hanson said. “It’s pins and pins. We are getting pins, but it’s been a bonus point contest. We have to find a way to turn the tables on those close ones. I’m hoping down the stretch, I can get guys locked into their weight classes, where we can fill a few more weights.”

After another break, the Pirates ended the meet on a two-match winning streak by defeating Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 42-36 and New York Mills in a tie breaker.

In order to get the last two wins, Coauette said it was crucial to properly refuel during breaks and warm up before matches.

“It all depends on a good warmup and the stuff you put in your body,” Coauette said. “We are all cutting weight, but you have to make sure you’re putting in sugar to make sure you have energy.”

Coauette’s regime worked, as he, Bowman, Boll and Trudeau pinned their DGF opponents for six points apiece. Weiland and Knutson earned six points by forfeit. Hlucny and Volker edged their opponents by decisions of 7-1 and 6-3, respectively.

In the last match, Ness, Trudeau and Volker earned six points for pins, while Coauette earned six points by forfeit. The rest of the weight classes ended in a decision. Bowman started the match with a tight 4-3 win. Boll also won by a score of 6-2.

Because the two teams tied, the result was decided by first points. Crookston outscored New York Mills 10-7 to win.

The wrestling team competes again on Tuesday against Grand Forks Central and Red River.