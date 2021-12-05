Men's Hockey Splits with No. 2 Dakota College at Bottineau

Times Report

The University of Minnesota Crookston hockey team split with No. 2 seed in the West division Dakota College at Bottineau over the weekend of December 4 and 5.

On Sunday, the Golden Eagles looked to defeat Dakota College at Bottineau to earn the sweep.

The Lumberjacks put together a strong first period performance, including three goals, en route to a 5-3 victory.

The Jacks got on the board first with an early goal from Eric Hildebrand on the power play.

Less than a minute and a half later, Bottineau scored again off the stick of Ian Amsbaugh to put the Lumberjacks up 2-0.

JJ Adams capped off an impressive first period for the Jacks, scoring an even-strength goal at the 12:27 mark to put the Lumberjacks up 3-0.

The Lumberjacks’ next two goals came in the second period and early in the third period to put them up 5-0.

The Golden Eagles didn’t go away. Gunner Ferrier found the puck in the slot and put it past Matt Trulsen to give Crookston some life.

Nikolai Rajala scored less than five minutes later in 4-on-4 play to cut the Lumberjacks lead to just three at 5-2.

Tristan Morneault found a rebound and put the puck in the back of the net to make it 5-3 with 1:50 remaining in the game. Jackson Fuller earned the assist.

The Golden Eagles made a late push after pulling goaltender Braden Schmitz, but Trulsen would make some big saves down the stretch to preserve the 5-3 victory for Dakota College.

Although Schmitz picked up the loss, he made 37 saves on 41 shots in the first two periods. Jake Sumner came in for the third period and made 18 saves in 20 minutes.

Casey Kallock picked up two points on two assists in the game to lead the Golden Eagles. Rajala’s goal gave him his team-leading 19th point on the season.

In the previous night’s contest, Crookston scored three goals in the final eight minutes of the game to come from behind and defeat Dakota College at Bottineau 5-3.

Mitchell Coleman, Tyler Zahradka and Logan Syrup scored the three Crookston goals late in the third period to secure the victory.

The Lumberjacks jumped on to the scoreboard first when Haberman scored less than three minutes in off assists from Hildebrand and Phillip Parisien.

Crookston knotted it up just over four minutes into the first period as Fuller found the back of the net off assists from Morneault and Ferrier. Ferrier’s assist marked his first of the season.

The Golden Eagles took the 2-1 lead in the 19th minute of the first period when Rajala launched one in off assists from Borseth and Syrup.

The two teams skated evenly in the second period, as neither team found the back of the net.

Bottineau evened up the tally 41 seconds into the third as Zane McDonald scored off an assist from Amsbaugh. The Lumberjacks put Minnesota Crookston on edge, as they took a 3-2 advantage with a goal by Geoffrey Dick off assists from Adams and Brent Janssens.

In what might have been the game’s most crucial play, Dylan Neubauer won the face-off, playing the puck to Coleman who turned around and slotted the puck past the goalie to even up the game 3-3. Less than two minutes later, Zahradka’s team-leading 15th goal and fifth power-play goal put the Golden Eagles ahead 4-3 off a Rajala assist. Minnesota Crookston iced the victory with a power play goal from Syrup off assists from Rajala and Zahradka.

Rajala led the Golden Eagles with one goal and two assists. Zahradka added one goal and an assist, as did Syrup. Coleman scored his first career goal for the Golden Eagles, while Fuller added his third goal of the season. Ferrier, Morneault, Neubauer and Dylan Borseth each added assists.

Schmitz got the win in goal after returning to the ice after missing games due to injury. Schmitz had 25 saves for the game and allowed three goals.

The Golden Eagles finish 2021 with a series at Williston State College on Saturday, December 11 and Sunday, December 12.