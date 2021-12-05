Boys' Basketball Falls to Warren/Alvarado/Oslo 37-75

The Crookston Pirates boys’ basketball team suffered a 75-37 loss to Warren/Alvarado/Oslo in its opening game of the 2021-22 season.

The Pirates struggled shooting, as WAO limited Crookston to just 27 percent from the field.

WAO outscored Crookston in both halves. After the first, the Ponies led 46-23, and they scored 28 points to the Pirates 14 points in the second half.

Ryan Abeld and Hunter Nicholas led the Pirates with their performances. Abeld scored 8 points and had 3 steals, while Nicholas had 6 points and 7 rebounds. Jacob Hesby contributed offensively with 7 points, and Tanner Giese grabbed 4 rebounds. Jack Garmen had the most assists in the game with 3.

The boys’ team has its home opener tomorrow, Monday, December 6 at 7:30 p.m. against Pelican Rapids.