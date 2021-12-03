Girls' Swimming Celebrates Season

The Pirates girls’ swimming team celebrated its season with a year-end banquet on Monday, November 29.

The team competed in 12 meets, including those at Detroit Lakes, Park Rapids, Warroad, Fosston-Bagley and Thief River Falls. The team’s most impressive performances came at the Fosston-Bagley Dual, the Pirates’ first win of the season, and the Thief River Falls Quadrangular, where the team finished second. Four Pirates swimmers qualified for Sections: Mackenzie Aamoth, Claire Oman, Naomi Olson and Chloe Boll.

Every athlete that went to Section lettered, including Madison Hoiland. The other team awards handed out included Rookie of the Year, Pirate Swimmer of the Year, Pirate Leadership Award and Senior Award.

Boll won Rookie of the Year honors, with one of her best performances coming in the Conference meet where she placed third in the 100 yard freestyle. Olson, who won the 100 yard butterfly in TRF, earned Pirate Swimmer of the Year. Mackenzie Aamoth won the Pirate Leadership Award, as she led the Pirates at Conference with two top-three finishes. The final honor, the Senior Award, went to Claire Oman and Madison Hoiland. One of Oman’s best performances came at the Fosston-Bagley meet where she finished first in the 200 yard medley relay and 200 yard freestyle relay. Hoiland crushed the TRF event by placing first in the 50 yard freestyle and 100 yard breaststroke.