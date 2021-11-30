Women's Basketball Opens Conference Season with St. Cloud and Duluth

Times Report

The University of Minnesota Crookston women's basketball team opens up Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) play this week. UMN Crookston will host St. Cloud State University Thursday, December 2 at 7:30 p.m. They will then hit the road for a split weekend as they take on the University of Minnesota Duluth Saturday, December 4 at 4 p.m. in Duluth, Minn.

The Golden Eagles enter the weekend with a 1-5 (0-0 NSIC) mark. St. Cloud State comes into the weekend with a 3-1 (1-0 NSIC) record, while Minnesota Duluth is 2-3 (0-1 NSIC).

HOME SWEET HOME

Minnesota Crookston will open up their home slate for the 2021-22 season Thursday, December 2 as they take on the St. Cloud State University Huskies. Including exhibitions, UMN Crookston has played eight home games on the road to open the season. The Golden Eagles are 3-3 in home openers since the 2015-16 season. UMN Crookston went 3-5 at Gary Senske Court at Lysaker Gymnasium last season.

RANKED OPPONENTS

Minnesota Crookston has played three ranked opponents so far this season. Minnesota Duluth was ranked in a tie for 14th in the WBCA poll and 21st in the D2SIDA poll last week. If they remain ranked they would be the fourth ranked team the Golden Eagles have played this season. They have also played ranked teams Nebraska Kearney, Michigan Tech, and Lubbock Christian.

BOXED OUT BY FOX

Bren Fox returns for her fourth year in the Golden Eagle uniform. She is a redshirt junior this year and the 6-3 native of Norwood Young America, Minn., has been strong overall this season. Fox leads the team with 10.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game this season. She is shooting 38.7 percent from the field and 85.0 percent from the charity stripe. She will be crucial again this week against St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth.

ALL ABOUT ABI

Abi Fraaza has made an instant impact as a freshman for the Golden Eagles. Fraaza is tallying 8.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in her first season in the Maroon and Gold. She leads the team shooting 48.7 percent from the field this season. Fraaza’s season-high 14 points came in a win over Chaminade last week in Hawai’i.

SOMETHING ABOUT MARY

Minnesota Crookston senior Mary Burke has been a lynchpin in the line-up for UMN Crookston. Burke comes into the weekend averaging 9.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. She is shooting 40.0 percent from beyond the arc for the Golden Eagles this season. Burke’s season-high 18 points came against Michigan Tech November 19.

GET IT TO POST

Kylie Post is in her senior season for the Golden Eagles. Post comes in averaging 7.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game for UMN Crookston. She has 625 career points, 261 rebounds, and 145 career assists. Post had 10 points against Michigan Tech November 19.

NEWCOMERS

UMN Crookston has four newcomers on the 2021-22 roster. The Golden Eagles will look forward to seeing what Abigail Leach, Abi Fraaza, Alex Page, and Lily Orazem add to the squad this season. All four will look to make impacts this season.

WIN IN HAWAI’I

The Golden Eagles picked up their first win of the season with a 56-32 victory over Chaminade November 24. UMN Crookston was guided by 17 points and 14 rebounds from Bren Fox. Abi Fraaza had 14 points and eight boards. Eden Golliher tallied seven points, while Veronica Schwartz had six points.