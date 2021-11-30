Pirates Girls' Hockey Update

The Crookston Pirates girls’ hockey team is off to an impressive start this season under first-year head coach Emily Meyer.

The Pirates are on a four-game winning streak, as they’ve opened the 2021-22 season 4-0. The team has defeated West Fargo, Irondale and Northern Lakes. Its most impressive win, however, came on opening night when the girls defeated Thief River Falls 7-1.

With just one conference game under its belt, the team sits tied for second in the Greater Minnesota conference with Warroad, Thief River Falls and East Grand Forks. Roseau leads the pack with two conference wins and four points. Moorhead and Bemidji are at the bottom with zero points. Bemidji is 0-3 in conference, whereas Moorhead has yet to play a conference game.

Reese Swanson leads the Pirates with 6 points. She has 3 goals and 3 assists on the season. Brekken Tull, Addison Fee and Aleah Bieneck all have 5 points for Crookston, while Tull leads the team with 4 goals. Ashlynn Bailey, Fee and Bieneck are tied for third on the team in most goals scored with two. Rylee Solheim has 4 assists this season to lead Crookston, while Morgan Nelson, Swanson, Fee and Bieneck all have 3.

In goal, the Pirates have gotten wins from Jacey Larson and Kailee Magsam. Larson started the last three games for Crookston and gone 3-0. She has 64 saves on the season with just four goals allowed for a .941 save percentage. Magsam got the start on the season opener against Thief River Falls, allowing one goal on 10 saves for a .909 save percentage.

The Pirates girls’ hockey team has two non-conference away games against Orno and Delano before they return to Crookston to play Warroad on December 7 at 7 p.m.