Men's Hockey Earns Season Split with Jamestown

The University of Minnesota Crookston men’s hockey team earned a season split with Jamestown University after a 6-3 loss on Saturday and an 8-3 win on Friday.

In the contest on Saturday, the Jimmies got on the board first with a goal from Connor Rollo. Jamestown’s goal was the only score in the first period.

Tyler Zahradka came out strong in the second period, scoring off an assist from Nikolai Rajala and Logan Syrup just 28 seconds into the period.

Braeden Thomas, who had a hat trick for the Jimmies, scored two unanswered goals in the second period to regain the lead 3-1.

Thomas started the third period where he left off the second by scoring his third goal. A couple minutes later, Jamestown extended its lead to 5-2.

Rajala’s unassisted goal in the 15th minute brought the Golden Eagles within two, but the Jimmies scored one more goal in the third to put the game away.

Jared Aamold took the decision for Crookston with 30 saves and 6 goals allowed.

The previous night, the Golden Eagle offense exploded for eight goals from four different players. Jackson Fuller, Sam Baxter, Zahradka and Syrup had two goals each.

Crookston started the game with a shorthanded goal from Fuller nine minutes into the first period, but the Jimmies tied the game up two minutes later. With just seconds left in the first, Zahradka gave the Golden Eagles a 2-1 lead with an assist from Fuller.

UMC extended its lead to 3-1 three minutes into the second period, as Fuller got himself in the scorebook yet again with his second goal. Baxter, Zahradka, and Syrup each added one more goal to close out the second period.

The third period was a back-and-forth affair that started with Baxter’s second goal of the night. Jamestown responded with its own goal six minutes later. It didn’t take the Golden Eagles long to score again, as Syrup found the back of the net 10 minutes in.

The Jimmies scored the final goal of the game, but the Golden Eagles’ lead was too much.

Jake Sumner allowed 3 goals on 28 saves to pick up the win.

The men’s hockey team returns to Crookston to take on Dakota College at Bottineau on Saturday, December 4 and Sunday, December 5.