Girls' Hockey Extends Winning Streak at Ralph Engelstad Arena

The Crookston Pirates girls’ hockey team extends its winning streak to four games with wins over West Fargo and Irondale on Friday, November 26 and Saturday, November 27.

In the contest against Irondale, neither team was able to score in the first two periods despite three penalties apiece. After two periods, the Pirates outshot the Knights 19-15.

Reese Swanson broke the scoring draught 29 seconds into the third period with an unassisted goal. Her aggressive streak continued with a minor penalty for checking seven minutes in.

The Pirates didn’t let a one-person advantage stop them, as Brekken Tull scored a shorthanded goal with the assist from Aleah Bienek.

Even though the Knights responded with one goal in the third, the Pirates’ defense held strong for the last 11 minutes to pick up the 2-1 win.

JC Larson allowed just one goal with 18 saves in net.

On Friday, the Pirates also pulled out a one-goal victory over West Fargo.

The West Fargo girls’ hockey team started out strong with a goal from Alyssa Smith right out of the gate. Crookston had three power plays in the first period to try and respond, but they were unsuccessful.

Courtney Docktor scored 2:55 into the second period to give West Fargo a 2-0 lead. It took nearly 16 minutes, but Crookston got on the board with a goal from Addison Fee.

Fee tied the game up 1:14 into the third period with an assist from Morgan Nelson, and Tull put the game away with another goal nine minutes later.

Larson got the win with 14 saves and two goals.

The Pirates girls’ hockey team looks to extend its winning streak to five when they travel to Orono on Friday, December 3.