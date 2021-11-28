Girls' Basketball Scrimmages Red River

The Crookston Pirates girls’ basketball team scrimmaged Larimore, Thompson and Red River at Red River High School on Saturday, November 27.

No official scores were kept, but head coach Darin Zimmerman thought his team would have won all three of its competitions.

Compared to their previous scrimmages against East Grand Forks and Thief River Falls on November 20, the Pirates improved both offensively and defensively according to Zimmerman.

“We saw a lot of progress from last week and looked much sharper in most facets of the game,” Zimmerman said. “Offensively, we moved the ball better and got much better shots within the offense. Defensively, I thought we ran our schemes well and our defensive rotations were much better compared to a week ago.”

After a pair of scrimmages, the Crookston girls’ basketball team finally opens its regular season with a game against Moorhead on December 2.