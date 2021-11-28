Boys' Basketball Scrimmages Perham

The Crookston Pirates boys’ basketball team traveled to Perham High School on Saturday, November 27 to scrimmage the Yellowjackets.

No official score was kept, and with only five practices under their belt, it’s difficult to judge how well the Pirates did, Greg Garmen said.

Regardless, Garmen saw the scrimmage as a great opportunity to learn and see some live competition.

“The boys had moments where they looked good and then moments where we did not,” Garmen said. “It was good, as all the kids saw a lot of action against someone other than a teammate.”

The boys’ basketball team opens up the regular season at Warren Alvarado Oslo on Thursday, December 2 at 4:30 p.m.