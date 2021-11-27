Women's Basketball Picks up First Win in Hawaii

The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s basketball split its two-game series in Honolulu, Hawaii over Thanksgiving break.

On Thanksgiving Day, the team suffered a 20-point loss to No. 2/6 Lubbock Christian University.

The Lady Chaps jumped out to a quick start, as they scored the first 16 points of the game and allowed the Golden Eagles to score just 2 points in the first quarter. Alex Page scored the only points for Crookston with 2:36 left.

The Golden Eagles came out stronger in the second quarter, as they outscored the Lady Chaps 14-12. Eden Golliher got the scoring started when she went 1-2 from the line after being fouled grabbing a rebound.

Bren Fox kept the momentum going by converting a 3-point play with a jumper and subsequent free throw after being fouled.

The two teams battled back and forth the rest of the quarter, but Lubbock made the last shot of the half to go into the locker room with a 17-point lead.

Crookston fell again in the third quarter, despite a back-and-forth affair for the first eight minutes. In the last two minutes, the Lady Chaps scored eight of the final nine points.

Lubbock scored first in the fourth quarter with four points on fast breaks. Crookston responded with a 6-point run and held the Lady Chaps scoreless for four and a half minutes.

In the last four minutes of the game, the Golden Eagles scored seven of the final 12 points, but it wasn’t enough, as the Lady Chaps won 62-42.

Fox led the Golden Eagles with 14 points and 7 rebounds, all of them coming from the defensive side. Abi Fraaza scored 11 points with 2 blocks, while Lily Orazem put up 8 poinnts.

On Wednesday, November 24 the Golden Eagles picked up their first win of the season thanks to Fox’s double-double.

Fox got Crookston on the board first with a layup in the paint. The Silverswords responded with two of their own, and the game remained tied for two minutes.

After a free throw from Page, Chaminade took the lead with two of their own. Emma Carpenter went 1-2 from the line to tie the game yet again. This time, the two teams were scoreless for two and a half minutes.

The Golden Eagles and Silverswords tied the game up two more times, once as late as 44 seconds left in the first quarter. With 25 seconds left, Veronica Schwartz gave Crookston the lead with a three-pointer.

A layup from Carpenter and two free throws from Fox extended the Golden Eagles’ lead to 7, the largest of the first half.

Arianna Blowe and Mary-Lee Mitchell cut Crookston’s lead to just two halfway through the second quarter, but Fraaza and Orazem padded it back up to six with shots in the paint.

Fraaza had the last made shot of the half, giving the Golden Eagles a 25-21 lead going into the locker room.

The third quarter started out slow, as both teams were scoreless for the first two minutes. Chaminade ended the draught with two fastbreak points.

The Golden Eagles responded with an 6-0 run with points from Golliher, Fraaza and Page. The Silverswords scored only three more points in the quarter, as Crookston ended the third with a 7-point run.

Fox began the fourth quarter with back-to-back jumpers. The Silverswords responded by scoring five quick points, but they didn’t score again until 12 seconds left in the game.

Crookston went on a 12-point run to increase their lead to 25, the largest of the game. In that time, Golliher was 1-2 from the line with a layup, Fraaza went 2-2 from the line with a layup, Schwartz made one free throw and Fox added four points.

The Golden Eagles picked up their first win of the season 56-32.

Fox led the team with a double-double: 17 points and 14 rebounds. Fraaza had 14 points off the bench with 8 rebounds, while Page and Schwartz added 9 rebounds apiece.

The women’s basketball team returns to Crookston for its first home game of the season against St. Cloud State University on Thursday, December 2 at 7:30 p.m.