Western Equestrian Continues Winning Ways in Fargo

The University of Minnesota Crookston’s western equestrian team received High Point Team honors on Friday, 19 November and Saturday, November 20 in its three-day competition in Fargo, North Dakota.

On their last day of competition, six Golden Eagles had top-three finishes.

Olivia Becker paced Crookston in Open Horsemanship with a second-place finish, and April Klecker followed right behind her in third.

Fahren Kolpack placed second in Level I Horsemanship, while Beatrice Streifel placed third in Level II Horsemanship.

Jenna Pedrow and Taylor Opitz rounded out the day by placing second and third in Rookie A Horsemanship, respectively.

On Saturday, the Golden Eagles won High Point Team honors for the second day in a row behind Tristyn Bair’s Reserve High Ride performance.

Bair finished first in Level II Horsemanship and third in Level II Ranch Riding. Kolpack and Streifel rounded out the top three in Level II Horsemanship by placing second and third, respectively.

In the Open class of Horsemanship, Ashton Wold led the Golden Eagles with a second-place finish, and Belle Sand finished behind her in third.

Zoey Haas and Grace Meyers competed in the Rookie Horsemanship class. Haas took second in B and Meyers took third in A. Pedrow finished first in Beginner Horsemanship.

Klecker earned the third first-place finish for Crookston on Saturday by winning the Open Reining.

On Friday, the Golden Eagles won High Point Team honors and had the High Point Rider in Klecker.

To earn High Point Rider, Klecker finished first in Open Reining and third in Open Horsemanship. Becker got first place in Open Horsemanship.

In Level I Horsemanship, Kolpack placed second, while Rebecca Clark finished third. Streifel led the Golden Eagles in Level II Horsemanship by placing second, and Bair finished behind her in third.

For the Rookie class of Horsemanship, Optiz won Rookie A, and Haas placed second in Rookie B.

The western equestrian team travels to UW-River Falls on Saturday, December 4 for their last meet in 2021.