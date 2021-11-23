Wrestling Aims for Another State Run

The Crookston Pirates wrestling team started practice for the 2021-22 season on Monday, November 22 at Crookston High School.

Last season, the boys’ team were Section champions and sent 10 wrestlers to the state preliminaries. Their highest place finish at State came from Ethan Boll, who wrestled at 195 pounds and placed fifth.

Boll, a junior and captain this year, hopes to improve from last season and win it all. He knows he’s not the only Pirate that has the chance to do it, though.

“Personally, I want to win state,” Boll said. “That’s the goal for everybody, but I think we have a few guys on our team that can definitely do that.”

Head coach Wes Hanson sees the talent in his team, too. With quite a few returners Hanson knows, and expects, that his team will go far.

“I feel like we’ve got a group of guys that are going to be pushing deep into these tournaments and scoring a lot of points,” Hanson said. “I’m hoping to win a few tournaments as a team. Our goal is to get back to a position we were last year. Last year we were able to win the section, and we’d love to get another chance at competing at the state tournament.”

The Pirates can’t rely on just talent, though. Captain Ethan Bowman knows it will take both mental and physical effort to win.

“We just have to keep pushing and being mentally tough,” Bowman said. “I’d say that’s my biggest goal for this team is to be super mentally tough this year and just dominate.”

An additional trait Crookston needs is determination, something that Hanson has been stressing to his team.

“Goal setting is huge,” Hanson said. “As the season goes on, I think we know what our goals are, but in order to achieve them you have to be determined and get after it. These guys are in pretty much every morning working hard, lifting weights and practicing hard. So just being determined and being an all-around determined student athlete is what it takes to be the best.”

The journey begins for the Pirates wrestling team as they head to Hillsboro on December 4 for their first match.