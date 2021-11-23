Girls' Hockey Defeats Northern Lakes 4-1

The Crookston Pirates girls’ hockey team defeated Northern Lakes 4-1 on Tuesday, November 23.

Head coach Emily Meyer was proud of her team for facing adversity this week in preparation for the game. The Pirates game against Breckenridge was canceled, plus the girls had a three-hour bus ride to Pequot Lakes.

“It was a tough week of practice,” Meyer said. “The girls faced a little bit of adversity, but I’m very proud of all of them for stepping up and really coming together as a team to get this win today. I’m hoping that we can keep this momentum into the games this weekend.”

Brynley Coleman got the scoring started for the Pirates in the first period, as she got a nice pass from Samantha Sanders and beat the Lightning’s goalie to go up 1-0.

Northern Lakes tied the game three minutes later, as JC Larson had trouble locating the puck with all the traffic going on in front of the net.

The Pirates appeared to score again, but the goal was called off. Not willing to be discouraged, Brekken Tull found the back of the net to officially put Crookston up 2-1.

To finish the first period, Ashlyn Bailey skated down the ice, lost the puck before getting a shot off, but stayed with in and scored on a wrap-around.

The second and a majority of the third period remained scoreless, as both teams battled back and forth, matching each other’s energy and intensity.

Looking to make it a 3-2 game, Northern Lakes pulled their goalie with 2:36 left in the third period. Aleah Bieneck won the face-off, dishing it to Reese Swanson, who shot from the blue line to score on the Lightning’s empty net.

Larson made her first varsity start in net, picking up the win by allowing one goal on 32 saves.

The Pirates have two games this weekend, both located at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls. Crookston plays West Fargo at 5 p.m. on Friday and Irondale at 10 a.m. on Saturday.