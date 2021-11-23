Boys' Basketball Will Have New Look

The Crookston Pirates boys’ basketball team started practice for the 2021-22 season on Monday, November 22 at Crookston High School.

Last season, the boys finished with a 2-17 record, falling to Roseau in the playoffs. The team also graduated five seniors: Easton Tangquist, Carter Bruggeman, Jacob Miller, Lucas Winger and Karsten Isaacson. Tangquist was an All-Conference honorable mention selection last season and an impact player for the team.

Senior captain Jack Garmen knows the team will have to adjust to losing a good core of last year’s team.

“I know we lost three, four, five good seniors that helped us out,” J. Garmen said. “Easton and Carter were a big two in our starting five, and two starters return, so it will be interesting to see what we can accomplish. I think we’ll be able to accomplish more than I think people will think we can.”

It will be a learning experience for everyone on the floor until they can play comfortably with each other head coach Greg Garmen said.

“We have some kids that have played a lot of ball and some that are going to be inexperienced,” G. Garmen said. “We just have to meld them together and see if the jive and play well together.”

The key to the Pirates success this season will be their work ethic and rebounding, G. Garmen said, since this year’s team lacks height.

“We are going to have to work a lot harder because we are going to be small,” G. Garment said. “We are going to have to battle bigger kids all year long. Our kids our going to have to be good at boxing out.”

On the bright side, there are boys coming back with experience, some of whom can shoot the ball well according to G. Garmen.

“We have kids that can shoot the ball, though,” G. Garmen said. “We saw that this morning. They shot better than we thought they would on day one, so that’s good to see right away this morning.”

The Pirates have a chance to see game-like action on Saturday before their first regular season game. The boys’ basketball team travels to Perham to take on the Yellowjackets Saturday at 1 p.m.