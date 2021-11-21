Girls' Basketball Scrimmages East Grand Forks and Thief River Falls

The Crookston Pirates girls’ basketball team travelled to East Grand Forks on Saturday to scrimmage the Green Wave and Prowlers of Thief River Falls.

No official score was kept in the game against East Grand Forks, but head coach Darin Zimmerman reported that the Pirates defeated the Prowlers 19-9.

Although the girls performed well, Zimmerman saw some ways his team can improve come the regular season.

“The scrimmages went well for us,” Zimmerman said. “We executed well for our first live action of the season. As is always the case with scrimmages, we saw a handful of things we need to work on. The girls played very hard and got better.”

The Pirates have one more scrimmage on Saturday, November 27 at Red River high school before they open their regular season at home on December 2 against Moorhead.