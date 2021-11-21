Boy's Hockey Scrimmages Coon Rapids

The Crookston Pirates boys’ hockey team scrimmaged Coon Rapids at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls on Saturday, November 20.

No official score was kept, and the normal three-period format was not followed either. Instead, the JV squad had 45 minutes on the ice followed by 45 minutes for the Varsity.

Head coach Joshua Hardy was happy to see his team back on the ice and get some players more experience and reps.

“The guys got a ton of reps against good competition, and a bunch of got their first taste of high school hockey,” Hardy said. “It’s really fun to be back out there and get a look at our team against someone other than ourselves.”

A couple players stood out to Hardy in particular: Jack Doda, Alex Longoria, Blaine Andringa, Thor Harbott, Jackson Demarais, Nathan Kelly and Kadin Edwards.

“I thought Jack Doda and Alex Longoria looked like they’ve taken the next step in their game,” Hardy said. “Blaine Andringa and Thor Harbott looked much more comfortable out there, and both were more aggressive pushing the puck up.”

The combination of Doda, Longoria, Demarais, Kelly and Edwards on the power play was solid, too.

The Pirates look to grow and learn from this early-season experience before they take on Kittson Central on November 29.