Girls' Tennis Celebrates Trip to State at Banquet

The Pirates girls’ tennis team celebrated their season and trip to State at their year-end banquet on Tuesday, November 16 at Crookston High School.

The team ended the season with a 18-5 record, Section 8A title and State appearance. To win the Section, Crookston defeated No. 3 seed Staples-Motley 5-2 and No. 4 seed Wadena-Deer Creek 5-2. At the State competition in Minneapolis, the No. 5 seed Pirates fell to No. 10 seed Providence Academy 2-5 and No. 3 seed Pine City 1-6.

Of the 15 letterwinners and State participants, 12 are returning next year. The three seniors graduating are Hannah Lindemoen, Emma Osborn and Hayden Winjum.

Instead of awarding team honors, the team celebrated academic honors.

As a team, the Pirates had a GPA between 3.75 and 4.0, which qualified them as a Gold for Academic All-State.

For Academic All-State, seniors with a 3.8 GPA throughout their entire high school career, all three seniors won the award.

Although the team will miss their seniors, they look forward to next season as many girls return with experience.