Girls' Volleyball Celebrates Season

The Pirates girls’ volleyball team celebrated their season with a year-end banquet on Sunday, November 14 at Crookston High School.

The team ended the season 4-16 with wins against RLCC, NCE-UH, Fisher-Climax in the Pirates home tournament and a five-set thriller against Bagley.

Head coach Katie Engelstad opened the banquet by talking about her varsity team, highlighting their overall improvement from last year. Not only was their record better, but individual players garnered attention from competitors.

After Engelstad, the seniors had the chance to share a few words and some of their memories. This season, the volleyball team had eight seniors: Rylee Solheim, Breanna Kressin, Bailey Cameron, Samantha Sanders, Hannah Loraas, Brianna Kelly, Ally Perreault and Mallorie Sundeen.

There were no team awards handed out, instead the girls were awarded for Academic All-State and All-Conference.

As a team, the Pirates had a GPA between 3.75 and 4.0, which qualified them as a Gold for Academic All-State.

The individuals who received Academic All-State, seniors with a 3.8 cumulative GPA for their entire high school career were Kressin, Solheim and Sundeen.

Kressin, the team’s libero who had 405 digs on the season, also received All-Conference honorable mention, while Salentine was selected to the All-Conference team. Salentine led the Pirates with 174 assists, 17 aces and a 94.2 serving percentage. The other team stat leaders include Perreault with 128 kills, and Sundeen with 15 solo blocks.

The Pirates look to continue the upward trend by winning more games and getting more recognition on and off the court.