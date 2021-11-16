Girls' Swimming Finishes 8 in Section

The Pirates girls’ swimming team totaled 78 points, earning them eighth place in this weekend's Section 8A meet held at Detriot Lakes.

Mackenzie Aamoth, Chloe Boll and Naomi Olson each competed in two events and, as a team, Crookston participated in two relays.

Aamoth finished seventh in the 200 yard freestyle group B with a time of 2:24.84. In the 100 Yard backstroke group B, she placed second with a time of 1:12.85.

Boll competed in the 50 yard freestyle, placing seventh in group B with a time of 28.63. She improved by one place in the 100 yard freestyle, finishing sixth with a time of 1:02.85.

Olson swam in the 100 yard butterfly group A, finishing sixth with a time of 1:11.80. In her second event, the 500 yard freestyle, she placed sixth in group B with a time of 6:35.82, shaving off almost six seconds from her preliminary time.

In the relays, Crookston finished seventh in both the 200 yard medley relay (2:16.63) and 200 yard freestyle relay (1:57.29).