Women's Basketball Goes 0-2 on Opening Weekend

The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s basketball team opened their season with two losses to the University of Nebraska at Kearney and Northwest Missouri State University in Mayville this weekend.

Crookston and Northwest Missouri battled until the very end, but the Golden Eagles suffered the loss 48-53.

Bren Fox gave the Golden Eagles the lead by scoring the first six points. The team used her energy as they led 12-5 after the first quarter.

In the second, the Bearcats responded by outscoring the Golden Eagles 17-10. The two teams went into their locker rooms at half time knotted at 22.

Northwest Missouri added on to their second-quarter performance by grabbing the lead out of the half. Crookston responded, but at the end of three the Bearcats led 37-34.

Tied at 42 with 4:34 left in the game, Missouri surged ahead 46-42. When it came down to the wire, the Golden Eagles were forced to foul to gain possession, but the Bearcats were steady on the line as they pulled out the win.

Fox had 14 points in the game, followed by Abi Fraaza and Kylie Post with 9 apiece. Alex Page added six more points to the Golden Eagle total, while Mary Burke grabbed 6 rebounds.

Against the No. 15/RV Kearney Lopers, the Golden Eagles fell 58-74. The two teams went on run after run, but Kearney ultimately prevailed.

Burke led the team with 12 points, all of them from beyond the arc. Emma Carpenter added 10 points of her own. Fox contributed in many ways, as she had 10 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists. Fraaza collected 8 rebounds, while Page had 5 rebounds with 6 points.

The women’s team is on the road again this week as they take on Northern Michigan University on Thursday, November 18 and Michigan Tech on Friday, November 19.